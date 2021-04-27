New Delhi: Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff visited Siachen and Eastern Ladakh today and reviewed the operational situation in the sectors. He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command and Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC, Fire & Fury Corps.

Gen Naravane interacted with the troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale, while being deployed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude and weather conditions.

The COAS was later briefed by GOC Fire and Fury Corps on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Corps Zone. The Army Chief is scheduled to return back on 28 April 2021.