Gangavaram Port achieves milestones in cargo handling of various commodities

Visakhapatnam: Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today achieved milestones by setting records in various cargo commodities. The performance is a testament of ports state of the art infrastructures facilities with deep depth multi-purpose cargo berths which are equipped to facilitate fast movement of cargos. The port has vast storage facilities and state of the art material handling systems which help quick import and export of cargoes.

Milestones:

Highest ever Fertilizer Discharge – The port discharged 26,885 MT of Fertilizer within 24 hours by using the MHCs (Mobile Harbour Cranes) which has surpassed their earlier record of 16,690 MT in 24 hours

Highest Ever Urea Discharge – The Vessel MV Kmax Emperor carrying 64,575 MT of Urea berthed at GPL on account of M/s IPL, this achievement stands out as the fastest urea discharge rate in the history of Gangavaram Port Limited.

The management of M/s IPL the receivers of the cargo expressed their gratitude and appreciated the port management and staff who helped in achieving this milestone.

Pig Iron Loading: The Port recorded another milestone in pig iron loading Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) performed excellent by loading 23,500 MT of Pig Iron by using the Vessel Cranes at their Berth-7 on 1st Sept 2021 on 24 hour basis, which has surpassed earlier record of 16,600 MT in 24 hour basis.

Vessel MV AFRICAN JACANA carrying 44,000 tons of Pig Iron berthed at GPL Mobile Harbour Cranes. The vessel was berthed on August 30th, 2021, entire cargo loaded in just 46 hours, this new loading record achieved on 1st September, 2021.

Iron Ore Pellets Loading: The Port recorded another milestone in Iron Ore Pellets loading Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) performed excellent by loading 46,700 MT Iron Ore Pellets by using the ship loader at their Berth-4 on 3rd Sept 2021 on 24 hour basis, which has surpassed earlier record of 41,314 MT in 24 hour basis.

Vessel MV KM HAKATA carrying 82,500 tons of Iron Ore Pellets berthed at GPL Mobile Harbour Cranes. The vessel was berthed on September 03rd, 2021 entire cargo loaded in just 24 hours, this new loading record achieved on 04st September, 2021.

Highest Monthly Coal Transfer to RINL: Gangavaram Port reached another milestone by coal transfer to RINL. Gangavaram Port has transferred 6,08,706 MT of coal cargo through conveyors to the RINL plant in the month of August, 2021. This is the ever-highest achievement in transfer of cargo since inception, which has surpassed old record of 5,67,888 MT which was achieved in April-21. The milestone was achieved due to operational efficiency and smooth coordination between RINL & GPL teams.

RINL management conveyed their sincere thanks to the GPL management for achieving this marvelous feat.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. G J Rao, Executive Director, Gangavaram Port Limited said “We are extremely delighted at these achievements by our team. The record cargo discharge of various commodities yet again reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency. Gangavaram Port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers in terms of reduced ocean freight, highly efficient operations, advanced material handling and evacuation system, vast storage areas for all types of cargo, extensive ancillary facilities, and faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deepwater infrastructure at Gangavaram Port.”.

Gangavaram Port in the past has accomplished numerous such operational milestones and has today redefined the economics of Cape Size Vessel Handling at Indian Ports. Over the last years of operations, GPL has handled numerous vessels with a broad spectrum of cargo including coking/non-coking coal, iron ore, fertilizers, agri-products, project cargo, industrial raw materials like alumina, bauxite, etc.