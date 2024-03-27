Galgotias University Signs MoU with Erish Consultancy and Solutions Private Limited to Foster Japanese Language and Career Opportunities

National: Galgotias University, a premier institution of higher learning, has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Erish Consultancy and Solutions Private Limited, marking a significant milestone in its mission to offer students unparalleled opportunities in Japanese language, culture, and business practices.

This innovative partnership is set to open multiple avenues for students, providing them with a comprehensive immersion into Japanese language and culture through a variety of initiatives. These initiatives include the establishment of Japanese labs, customised language courses tailored to meet the unique needs of students, student exchange programs to foster cross-cultural understanding, and career guidance aimed at equipping students with the skills necessary to thrive in global settings, particularly in Japan and within Japanese organisations worldwide.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, expressed his views on the collaboration, stating, “This MoU with Erish Consultancy and Solutions Private Limited represents a strategic move towards integrating global education standards within our curriculum. We are committed to providing our students with the tools and opportunities to excel in the international arena. Our aim is not just to teach a language but to open doors to a myriad of opportunities in Japan and Japanese institutions globally. We believe that through this partnership, we will be able to position Galgotias University as a leading institution for Japanese language education and diverse career pathways in Japan.”

The collaboration extends beyond language and cultural exchanges, encompassing academic partnerships with universities and institutions in Japan through joint degree programs, twinning programs, dual degree programs, student exchange programs, and research collaborations. These initiatives are designed to strengthen the academic and cultural bonds between India and Japan, fostering an environment of mutual learning and growth.

Galgotias University is committed to positioning itself as a leading institution for Japanese language education and creating diverse career pathways in Japan. Through this partnership, the university aims to provide its students with a holistic education that not only includes academic excellence but also a deep understanding of global cultures and business practices.