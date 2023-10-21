Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight Live Updates: TV-D1 Mission Achieves Success Despite Initial Glitch

Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the first in a series of test flights for a mission that will put India on the small and exclusive list of countries that can launch a crewed spacecraft by itself—Gaganyaan.

The automatic launch sequence began at 8.30 AM IST, but the mission’s ground computers halted the sequence after observing an anomaly, according to ISRO chief S Somanath. Since then, the issue has been identified, and the mission launched at 10 AM IST on October 21. The Crew Escape System successfully separated the Crew Module from the launch vehicle. After descending using parachutes, it splashed down successfully in the Bay of Bengal.