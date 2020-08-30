Gadchiroli will see all round transformation in next two years due to road development projects : Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated through video link, three important bridges and two road improvement projects in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The Minister also laid foundation stones for four other major bridge projects across the rivers Wainganga, Bandiya, Perikota and Perimili. These projects are considered crucial for improving mobility for socio-economic development of the Gadchiroli district.

The projects inaugurated today were

855 metre major bridge across Pranahita river on Nizamabad – Jagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 168 crores,

630 metre high level bridge across the Indravati River near Patagudam on Nizamabad – Jagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 248 crores.

30 metre high level bridge near Lankachen on Bejurpalli – Aheri Road,

Improvement of Bejurpalli-Aheri Road (SH 275) between Watra and Moyabinpeta

Improvement of Garanji – Pustola Road

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nitin Gadkari said with the construction of these key bridges, the National Highway connectivity in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh –Telangana is complete now. “This is a dream which has come true after nearly 25 years, when it was conceived when I was a Minister in Maharashtra”.

Shri Gadkari said the total length of National Highway in Gadchiroli district has increased from 54 kms to 647 kms during his tenure. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has approved 44 road projects of 541 kms length with an outlay of Rs 1,740 crores for Gadchiroli district.

“The all-weather road network in far flung areas of Naxal affected districts like Gadchiroli will improve the socio-economic development in the region and in upcoming two years or so the Gadchiroli district will see an all-round transformation” the Minister remarked.

The Minister whole heartedly complimented the engineers and contractors who completed the construction of bridges in Gadchiroli, despite the fear of Naxals. He informed that the bridge across River Indravati was completed under very trying and war like conditions. A police station had to be set up in order to help construct the bridge.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also laid the foundation stones for 4 Major Bridges on Perimilli, Bandiya ,Pearikota and Waingagana River in the district. The existing bridges across these rivers are narrow and often get submerged during monsoons. The bridge across the Wainganga River of approximately 825 meters will improve the connectivity between Gadchiroli and Chandrapur District. The Minister also asked NHAI officials to utilize the saved amount of Rs.50 cr during the works of Major bridges to construct 14 Minor Bridges and ensure seamless transportation in otherwise inaccessible areas of Gadchiroli districts.

Shri Gadkari also promised to approve the 35 km road development between Alapalli – Bamragarh this year and the remaining 65 kms in the next financial year. The Minister also sought the state Government’s nod to connect Desaiganj – Brahmapuri with Nagpur under the Broad Gauge Metro connectivity plan, which would reduce the travel time to 75 minutes from the current 2 and half ours.

Speaking about his vision for development of backward areas in the capacity of a MSME Minister, Shri Gadkari said with bamboo available in plenty, Gadchiroli can become the hub of Agarbatti manufacturing, whose import has now been stopped. He said there is a scope to set up 100 units, which would give employment to local people. The Minister also said that he is initiating project for conversion of rice to ethanol in Gadchiroli as part of bio-fuel development programme. “This will provide greater value for rice growers and also create jobs” he added.

Minister of State Gen V K Singh said “the projects being inaugurated and initiated today will help put an end to Naxalism in Gadchiroli and power development in the region”.

Maharshtra PWD Minister Shri Ashok Chavan said road development in Gadchiroli would help industrial development, job creation and uplift of living standards of people, besides helping in maintenance of law and order.

Maharashtra Minister for Public Undertakings and Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, Shri Eknath Shinde, MP Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency Shri Ashok Nete other public representatives and officials of Central and State Government were present.

