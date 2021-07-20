G Kishan Reddy : Government has taken several steps to promote India as a Medical and Health Tourism Destination

New Delhi : Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today said that Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps to promote India as a Medical and Health Tourism Destination.

In order to provide dedicated institutional framework to take forward the cause of promotion of Medical Tourism, Wellness Tourism and Yoga, Ayurveda Tourism and any other format of Indian system of medicine covered by Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), Ministry has constituted a National Medical & Wellness Tourism Board with the Minister (Tourism) as its Chairman. The Board works as an umbrella organization that promotes this segment of tourism in an organized manner.

Ministry of Tourism has formulated a draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism. In order to make the document more comprehensive, Ministry of Tourism has invited feedback/ comments/ suggestions on the draft National Strategy and Roadmap from identified Central Ministries, all the State Governments/UT Administrations and industry stakeholders.

Brochure, CDs and other publicity material to promote Medical and health tourism have been produced by the Ministry and the same are widely distributed and circulated for publicity in target markets.

Medical and health tourism have been specifically promoted at various international platforms such as World Travel Mart, London, ITB, Berlin, Arabian Travel Mart etc.

Medical Visa’ has been introduced, which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travelers coming to India for medical treatment. ‘E- Medical Visa’ has also been introduced for 166 countries.

Ministry of Tourism provides financial assistance under Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme to Medical/Wellness Tourism Service Providers and Wellness Centres accredited by NABH for participation in Medical/Tourism Fairs, Medical Conferences, Wellness Conferences, Wellness Fairs and allied Road Shows.