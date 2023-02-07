G-20 theme based Workshops on Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and Madhya Pradesh Farm Gate organised

G-20 is an influential platform for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India is chairing the G-20 forum from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. G-20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union, – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union. G-20 members represent approximately 85 percent of global GDP, more than 75 percent of global trade, and nearly two-thirds of the world population.

State Agricultural Extension and Training Institute, Bhopal, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, New Delhi and MANAGE, Hyderabad organized a workshop on the theme ‘Women Led Agricultural Development’ regarding the contribution of women in agricultural entrepreneurship and agri-startups in Madhya Pradesh and providing financial assistance, in which about 250 women farmers, entrepreneurs, new startup founders and other participants from various districts of the state participated. In this program Shri Nirupam Mehrotra, C.G.M, NABARD-Bhopal was the Chief Guest and Shri S.K. Ingle, Joint Director (Mass Media), MoA&FW graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. First of all, the program was addressed by Shri K.P. Aharwal, Director, SIAET. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Ingle advised the women of the state to take advantage of the State and Central Government schemes for technical and financial assistance in Startup women entrepreneurship. He advised the small and marginal farmers to innovate spraying of pesticides and nutrients in the crops, so that crops can be sown in the shortest time and with less while fetching more returns. Further, he informed that the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India has aimed at the formation of 10,000 FPOs. The women of MP have been advised to take advantage of these schemes so that they can avail of maximum financial assistance and adopt the Farm Gate App for agricultural produce marketing. In order to ensure the participation of MANAGE Hyderabad, NABARD and other associate banks for agricultural entrepreneurs, an agreement was signed during this program.

Suggestions were given by Shri Tarsem Singh Jeera, Circle Head Bhopal, Central Bank of India emphasizing on increasing the value addition and marketing of agricultural products through AC&ABC program.

Shri Nirupam Mehrotra, C.G.M, NABARD-Bhopal said that in MP Rural areas, one-third of the total women (around 15-29 age group) are increasingly moving towards women entrepreneurship. But still there is a need to do more work towards gender equality. He said that once the Self-Help Group is started, the rules for availability of working capital and marketing should be made easier for women to take forward the SHGs.

Dr. Shahaji Fund, Deputy Director, MANAGE Hyderabad said that the AC&ABC program was first launched as a pilot project in the state of Telangana. After this it is being run in all the states of India. NABARD Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, SBI, MPGB Bank and MANAGE signed an MoU on the occasion. After that Women entrepreneurs from different districts of the state narrated their success stories.

Doubts from participants were resolved during the interactive session.

Panel discussion on Agri entrepreneurship and Agri Startup were held in the second session. Smt. Suman Prasad, Deputy Director (Agriculture), District Bhopal, Smt. Rashmi Varghese, Deputy Director (Agriculture Directorate), Vindhyachal Bhavan, Bhopal, Smt. Ashalata Pathak, Senior Agriculture Development Officer, Directorate Vindhyachal Bhavan Bhopal, Shri Vinay Patidar, Consultant, MANAGE Hyderabad, Dr. Swati Sharma, Nodal Officer of NGO CARD, Bhopal and officials of MANAGE, Hyderabad and SIAET-Bhopal participated in the proceedings.

Preeti Maithil Nayak, former Director Agriculture and MD, Farm Seeds and Development Corporation, explained the Agricultural women entrepreneurs on startups related to agricultural inputs and value addition of agricultural produce.

After this Shri U.S. Jadoun, Deputy Director SIAET, presented a memorandum of thanks to the women participants, and the program concluded. The program was conducted by Smt. Rani Rackwar of Doordarshan Bhopal.