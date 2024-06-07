Full-Day Workshop on “Strategic Engagement of India with IMO” Concluded by Directorate General of Shipping

Today, Directorate General of Shipping, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, successfully concluded a full-day workshop on “Strategic Engagement of India with IMO”. The event, held at the Indian Register of Shipping, Mumbai, garnered widespread participation from key stakeholders and experts in the maritime industry.

The workshop aimed to delve into various aspects of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including its structure, composition, functioning, instruments, meetings, conventions, and interventions. Through insightful sessions and interactive discussions, participants explored avenues for strengthening India’s strategic engagement with the IMO and fostering sustainable maritime practices.

The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony, followed by a series of sessions led by distinguished speakers and subject matter experts. Highlights of the workshop included discussions on IMO committees such as the Standard of Training Certification and Watch keeping (STCW), Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), and many others.

‘Today’s workshop marks a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s strategic engagement with the International Maritime Organization. By fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and forging partnerships, MoPSW is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient maritime future.’ said Shri TK Ramachandran, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW

One of the focal points of the workshop was the exploration of opportunities for technical cooperation and capacity building, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing emerging challenges in the maritime sector.

“DG Shipping shall strive to make the shadow committee multi-dimensional including all stakeholders as well as subject experts on economics and environmental science”, said Shri Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Director General of Shipping.

The workshop also provided a platform for fruitful interactions between stakeholders, facilitating knowledge exchange and fostering collaborative initiatives for the advancement of India’s maritime interests on the global stage.

IMO is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships. India is a member of IMO and also an elected Member of its Council. India has more than 7500 km Coastline, around 200 Ports including 12 major ports and more than 1500 ships. It is therefore, imperative on India to engage with the IMO with more focus. The involvement of Industries stakeholders is important.

Overall, the workshop served as a significant milestone in India’s efforts to enhance its engagement with the IMO and underscored the nation’s commitment to fostering a safe, secure, and sustainable maritime environment.

Yesterday, on 6th June, in the presence of Shri TK Ramachandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), the Shipping Corporation of India hosted a pivotal workshop in Mumbai. The event focused on addressing critical challenges within the shipbuilding industry. Key discussions revolved around the establishment of a Ship Owning and Leasing Entity (SOLE) and the creation of the Maritime Development Fund, both of which were aimed at bolstering the sector’s growth and sustainability.