FTBI-NIT Rourkela inaugurated IoT Lab aiming to encourage in-house Start-ups and developing IoT-based applications and products

Rourkela: Foundation for Technology and Business Incubation, NIT Rourkela hosted the inauguration ceremony of MCL IoT Lab (Internet of things laboratory) at FTBI premises. The Director of the Institute, Prof. Animesh Biswas inaugurated the MCL IoT Lab and said that it will cater to various needs and requirements of incubated start-ups and provide a platform to work more efficiently and smartly.

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) provided financial assistance amounting to Rs. 47 lakhs for the high-end equipment and tool at MCL IoT lab. This established state-of-the-art lab at FTBI, NITR will focus on the latest technologies and enable innovative start-ups to develop IoT-based applications, technical design products & solutions in various business verticals like Industrial, Agriculture, Health, Automotive, IT, and Education.

Speaking on the Occasion, head of the centre (FTBI), Dr. Debayan Sarkar (Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, NIT Rourkela) Said, “Internet of Things (IoT) has been changing the way we interact with the physical world of electronic devices. IoT is an art of connecting Man and Machine and it is with our immense pleasure to speed up this connection through this lab. I thank MCL for supporting the cause of development in the area of science and technology which will eventually benefit many budding entrepreneurs incubated at FTBI-NITR.”

Currently, FTBI houses 54 Start-ups among which many tech and product-based start-ups require the latest IoT-based technology to grow their business. This ready-to-use IoT lab will bring transformative changes in their product innovation and development in the IoT domain. Using the lab facilities along with mentoring and funding support by FTBI, these start-ups can transform their entrepreneurial vision and contribute to nation-building. These setup machines, tools, and equipment will enhance the work format of integrated circuit designing, LED board designing, circuit designing oven machine, material sharpening, soldering LCR circuits, DC power supply, etc.