FSSAI facilitates Interactive Session & Capacity Building on MRL of Pesticides in Tea with Small Tea Growers (STG)

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently facilitated an interactive session for the Small Tea Growers (STGs) in Coonoor. The session was held to ensure safe and hygienic production of tea and to strengthen awareness on the basics of Integrated Pest Management & Good Agricultural Practices for tea. It was supported by the Tea Board and Confederation of Indian Industry Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence (CII FACE).

Wide ranging discussions were held which included insights into FSSAI notifications on Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) for pesticides, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a recommended time gap between pesticide spraying and tea leaf plucking. During the session, the Small Tea Growers (STGs) were sensitized about the significance of safe use of pesticides adhering to the FSSAI norms on MRLs.

Shri Thiru. R. Lalvena, Health Secretary & Commissioner Food Safety, Tamil Nadu appreciated the Capacity Building programme and assured their support for such initiatives focused on helping the STGs improve their practices.

Ms Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director, FSSAI highlighted the need for continuous handholding of STGs in improving the Good Agricultural Practices.

Shri M Muthukumar, Executive Director, Tea Board (South-India Zonal Office) emphasized on the importance of traceability in tea value chain. He stated the need to support the STGs given that these growers have relatively new plantations that are high yielding and contribute more to the production of tea in the country.

More than 70 STGs participated in the interactive session followed by a training session for Small Tea Growers on awareness and compliance to FSSAI recommended MRLs in Tea. The sessions were conducted by experts from CII FACE and other industry partners.

For improving the quality of tea and increasing its safe and hygienic production, FSSAI along with industry partners, CII FACE plans to take forward a comprehensive capacity building initiative in various clusters across tea growing areas in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal.

India is the 2nd largest tea producer (~ 900,000 tonnes/year), with 20% of global tea produced in Darjeeling, Nilgiris, and Assam. Tea is the World’s 2nd highest consumed beverage with the highest consumption in China, India, Turkey and Pakistan.