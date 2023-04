Bhubaneswar: Four players from Odisha have been selected in India’s first-ever National Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind for a 5-match bilateral T20 Series against Nepal to be played in Pokhara and Kathmandu from April 25 to 30.

