Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is the third richest person among all the current CMs of the country: ADR Report

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the third richest person among all the current CMs of the country, a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released today said. Andhra Pradesh CM richest in the country with Rs 510 crore while Arunachal Pradesh CM second richest.

As per the report, Patnaik has properties of Rs 63.87 crore, including movable assets of Rs 23,26,555 and immovable assets of Rs 63,64,15,261.

The report further said that Patnaik has self income of Rs 21.17 lakh and liabilities of Rs 15 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh CM Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest among the Chief Ministers with total assets of over Rs 510 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu at the second spot with more than Rs 163 crore, the report revealed. Patnaik had last year declared the details of his movable and immovable properties.