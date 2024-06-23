Four AFMS Officers create history in 43rd World Medical & Health Games in Saint-Tropez, France

Four Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) Officers have brought laurels to India by clinching a record 32 Medals in the 43rd World Medical and Health Games held in Saint-Tropez, France, from 16 to 23rd June 2024. These Officers, namely Lt Col Sanjeev Malik, Maj Anish George, Capt Stephen Sebastian, and Capt Dania James, made history by winning 19 Gold Medals, 09 Silver Medals and 04 Bronze Medals in the in World’s largest sports event for health professionals.

The breakdown of the victories are as follows: Lt Col Sanjeev Malik VSM, Five Gold Medals (Above 35yrs Male Category) – Events: 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, Cross Country and 4x100m Relay. Maj Anish George, Four Gold, Six Silver and Two Bronze Medals (Under 35 yrs Male Category) – Events: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, Javelin, Shotput, Discus Throw, Hammer Throw and Power Lifting. Capt Stephen Sebastian, Six Gold Medals (Under 35 yrs Male Category) – Events: 100m, 200m, 400m, Long Jump, Hammer Throw and 4x100m Relay. Capt Dania James, Four Gold, Three Silver, Two Bronze Medals (Under 35 yrs Female Category) Events: 100m, 200m, 4×100 Relay, Javelin, Discus Throw, Shot Put, Badminton Solo, Badminton Doubles and Powerlifting.

The DGAFMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh has congratulated the Officers for the spectacular performances and wished them more laurels in the future.

The World Medical and Health Games, often regarded as the Olympic Games for Health Professionals, has evolved into the most prestigious global sporting event within the medical community. With a legacy dating back to 1978, the Games annually attract over 2500 participants from more than 50 different nations.

The performances by the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services Officers not only highlight their excellence but also showcase the dedication of healthcare professionals globally, blending their medical expertise with athletic achievements. This will inspire thousands of Doctors and Nurses across the length and breadth of the country to be ambassadors of fitness, too.