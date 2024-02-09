Former PM PV Narasimha Rao to be awarded Bharat Ratna: PM

New Delhi,9th February: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today informed about Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao.

He mentioned that Shri Narasimha Rao’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth.

Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.”