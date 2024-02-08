PV Sindhu Gears Up for Challenging Road to Paris Olympics, Emphasizes Need for Strategic Approach

As she prepares to make her comeback following injury setbacks, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu acknowledges the formidable journey ahead en route to the Paris Olympics. Sindhu, who aims to clinch the coveted gold medal in the upcoming Games, recognizes the necessity to approach her campaign with heightened strategy and tactical acumen.

Having faced a series of injury challenges and a period of form slump over the past 18 months, former world champion Sindhu remains undeterred in her pursuit of excellence. Her journey has been marred by setbacks, including a stress fracture on her left ankle during the triumphant 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign, followed by another injury on her left knee sustained during the French Open in October last year, which sidelined her for three months.

Aware of the competitive landscape and the demanding nature of elite-level badminton, Sindhu emphasizes the need for a smarter approach to her game. The Indian shuttler is focused on overcoming obstacles and refining her skills to peak performance ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Sindhu’s determination to bounce back stronger underscores her resilience and unwavering commitment to achieving her Olympic aspirations. As she embarks on her journey towards Paris, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Sindhu’s return to the court and her pursuit of Olympic glory.