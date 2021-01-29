Former Legislator, delegation of All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee call on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The members of the delegation led by its Chairman, Vinod Pandit comprising K C. Bharati and Adv. Arun Kandroo apprised the Lt Governor about various concerning issues of Kashmiri Migrant employees working under Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package and sought Lt Governor’s intervention for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, former Legislator, Noor Mohammad Sheikh also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance of Batmallo area pertaining to augmentation of drinking water supply, upgradation of drainage system, and distribution of ration.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations, observed that the government is working on the principle of equitable development, besides ensuring the welfare of every section of the society and each community.

He assured that all the genuine issues and demands projected by them would be examined meticulously for their redressal.