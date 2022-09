Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Cyrus Mistry Was traveling via Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Car hit to the divider , 4 people were there in the car, 2 died on spot , 2 moved to a local hospital, as per media report.

