Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra of India paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas today conveying greetings on behalf of Hon’ble President of India.

Vinay Kwatra also met Foreign Minister of Nepal DrBimala Rai Paudyal at Singh Durbar today. FS met PM of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at Baluwatar and discussed matters of Nepal-India cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, connectivity, agriculture, education and culture.