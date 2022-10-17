First phase of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway from JNPT to Delhi to be completed this year-Union Transport Minister

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated the Organic Garden at R.D. & S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College in Mumbai. R.D. & S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College also released a book on ‘Environment Sustainability Initiatives by R. D. National College’. Apart from the organic garden inaugurated today, the College also has a Water Recycling Plant, a medicinal garden, solar panels.

Sharing details of environment-friendly, recycling initiatives in the country, the Union Minister said that nothing is waste and with the use of appropriate technology, we can convert waste into wealth. “For last 8 years, we are recycling sewage water of Nagpur and selling it to Government of Maharashtra for power generation. We are earning ₹300 cr. annually as royalty.” He also shared details of similar projects being undertaken in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Reiterating the significance of green fuels, the Minister said that the Road Transport Ministry is working on diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector since year 2000. “We are making green fuels like ethanol from sugar cane which is cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous and hence helps in reducing import of fuels.” The Union Minister added “ethics, economy and environment are three important pillars of our society”.

The Road Transport Minister apprised about the status of the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway. He said work on the first phase i.e., from Delhi to JNPT will completed this year itself. “My plan is to connect Nariman Point to Delhi making it a 12-hour journey”.

Speaking about the achievements of Road and Transport Ministry, the Union Minister said “I was pained to know that around one crore people in the country were driving cycle-rickshaw”. He added that 80 lakh people among them are driving E-rickshaws today. “400 start-ups in the country are making electric scooters, e-rickshaws etc.”

The event was attended by members of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board trustees and other dignitaries.