First mucormycosis units of the country will be prepared in the Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang held a discussion with medical experts regarding post-Covid complication Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) disease which figured prominently in the Corona pandemic. In view of the increasing number of Covid patients, Minister Shri Sarang is preparing a strategy and plan of this disease at the state level.



Main points of prevention of Black Fungus



1. Rational use of steroids in Covid patients by doctors.



2. Intensive monitoring of blood sugar levels after steroid use in diabetic Covid patients.



3. Identification of symptoms of mucor at the primary level.



4. Early treatment as per consultation with specialists on detection of the disease.



5. Educating patients to identify the primary signs of disease.



6. Enabling doctors for knowledge and treatment of disease at the state level.



Medical technical support of Dr. Manoj Jain, from America, an expert on infectious diseases, is also being sought by Minister Shri Sarang. Detailed discussion was held with experts at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Jabalpur Medical College on various medical dimensions regarding medical knowledge of Black Fungus disease Mucormycosis, main points of prevention, treatment guidelines, symptomatic management of patients and awareness and factual knowledge about the disease in people.



A presentation was given by Dr. Jain of America, of the facts and subtle aspects of this disease. Also, online panel discussion was held with ENT Specialist, Ophthalmologist, Diabetologist, Neuro surgeon and medicine specialists attending the programme.



Discussion was held on various points to determine protocols regarding the rational use of steroids and antibiotics in state-level Covid Treatment Protocol and intensive monitoring of blood sugar levels during treatment of uncontrolled diabetes patients and limiting secondary / hospital acquired infection.



Initiative to set up the first Mucor unit in the country.



Brainstorming on the medical dimensions of Mucor (Black Fungus).



Medical efforts will be made to prevent Mucor disease.



Ward and operation theater will be arranged.



Mucormycosis units of 10 beds each are being set up at Gandhi Medical College Bhopal and Jabalpur Medical College in the country. Arrangements of treatment and operation of patients of Mucor in these units are being ensured.



Separate operation theatres will be prepared for the treatment of patients of Mucor infection in both Covid positive and negative cases. The aim of these units is to provide quick treatment to the patients of Mucor.



Through this effort, the government and doctors are making attempts to strengthen their trust with appropriate treatment arrangements for the concern being spread among the general public due to the increasing number of Mucor patients.



Medical experts of various disciplines including Additional Chief Secretary Shri Mohammad Suleman, Commissioner Medical Education Shri Nishant Warvade, Divisional Commissioner Shri Kavindra Kiyawat came together on one platform in this intensive discussion.





