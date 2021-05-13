Madhya Pradesh CM releases ‘SOP for Medical Oxygen Use’

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the booklet ‘SOP for Medical Oxygen Use’ on the use of medical oxygen. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to publish SOP for Medical Oxygen. This booklet contains detailed information regarding the use of medical oxygen and fire safety in the government and private hospitals of madhya pradesh.



Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary said that in this S.O.P. various technical points of oxygen therapy, medical oxygen supply system and storage system in the state have easily described. Through SOP information about the standard procedures for strengthening fire safety arrangements in government and private hospitals has been provided.



This SOP will prove useful in setting and following high standards of Oxygen supply systems and fire safety for hospital administrators, nursing staff, biomedical engineers, civil engineers and policy makers.



SOP is an accessible reference document, which will ensure rapid detection and rational use of oxygen deficiency. Will guide clinical and other health workers in better use of medical oxygen. Fire safety standards will be ensured in the hospitals of the state. It will be helpful in monitoring medical oxygen usage and fire safety standards in hospitals. The medical and paramedical health workers of the state will be trained by the SOP about the use of medical oxygen and standard procedures of fire safety.

