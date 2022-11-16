First contingent of 216 delegates for Kashi Tamil Sangamam to board train starting today from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : During month long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, Indian Railways shall run total 13 services from Tamil Nadu to Kashi, Uttar Pradesh. The first rake carrying 216 delegates for Kashi Tamil Sangamam starts today from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. About 35 delegates from Rameswaram, 103 from Tiruchchirappalli and 78 from Chennai Egmore will board the train for participation in the first train leaving from Tamil Nadu. Thiru R.N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu shall interact with the delegates and flag off the train at Chennai Egmore tomorrow (17-11-2022). Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Government of India will also be present on the occasion.

These train services shall carry 2592 delegates from Tamil Nadu. The delegates shall commence their journey from Rameswaram, Coimbatore and Chennai. These trains shall halt at 21 stations enroute. Each rake shall carry 216 passengers.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022 is an initiative of the Government of India as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. It will be a celebration of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture.

The month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ programme will be organised in Varanasi from November 17th to December 16th to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

As part of the program of IIT and BHU, academic exchanges – seminars, discussions etc will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two. The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create and understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions.

For more details, please visit https://kashitamil.iitm.ac.in/