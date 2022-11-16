Indian Railways to allot only LHB Coaches under the Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme

New Delhi : To give concerted thrust to efforts for promotion of rail based tourism through provision of better quality coaches and viable tour packages, the Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme has been reviewed.
Salient Features of Revised Policy:
- Henceforth, only Linke Hofmann Busch ( LHB) coaches will be allotted under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme.
- In the interest of promotion of rail tourism and viability of the product, Ministry of Railways has decided not to levy the overhead components in the Fixed and Variable Haulage Charges for operation of Bharat Gaurav Trains under the scheme. This would entail approximately 33% concession by IR for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme.
- The existing service providers, who have already been allotted ICF rakes under the framework of Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy would be given option to switch over to LHB rakes for the remaining period of agreement on the revised charges. However, if they opt to continue with already allotted rakes, benefit of revised charges would be available with prospective effect.
- The applicable revised charges have been notified.