Financial assistance of Rs. 659.26 lakh provided to Karnataka between 2020-July 2023 under Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata

Ministry of Textiles is implementing National Handloom Development Programme to provide need based financial assistance to eligible handloom agencies and handloom workers through various interventions like Cluster Development Programme including Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata (HSS), Design & product development, Marketing support, Weaver’s Mudra loan, Weavers welfare etc. for development of handlooms and welfare of handloom workers across the country including Karnataka.

Under Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata (HSS), financial assistance is provided to handloom workers for upgradation of looms & accessories to improve quality and enhance productivity based on the complete proposals received from the concerned States/UTs Governments. Details of year-wise and district-wise financial assistance provided under HSS in Karnataka State during last three years and current year from 2020-21 to 2023-24 (till 14.07.2023) are annexed:

The performance of interventions under Cluster Development Programme including Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata has been evaluated by independent third-party agencies and the studies indicated positive impact led to increase in earnings and the number of working days of handloom workers.

It is a continuous process to provide financial assistance to cover more handloom workers under the scheme across the country, including Karnataka State, depending on the receipt of complete proposals from States/UTs & availability of fund in a particular year.