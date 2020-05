New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a briefing on the economic package today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says this shall not just be a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.

It should be noted that yesterday PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for a self-reliant India. PM Modi says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will share the details of the economic package.

