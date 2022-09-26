Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review performance of Credit and other Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes in Public Sector Banks tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will review performance of Credit and other Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes in Public Sector Banks here tomorrow. The meeting would also be graced by the Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and heads of Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions like SIDBI, NABARD. Along with the Union Finance Minister, the meeting will also be attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, Secretary, and Department of Financial Services (DFS).

The Government has launched various schemes specifically for Scheduled Castes that includes the Stand-Up India Scheme, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC) and the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes. Besides these schemes, the Government has emphasised on inclusive growth for all segments of society.

Credit given to persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community by the banks as well as under various loan schemes such as Stand up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Education Loan, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC), Venture Capital Fund for SCs etc will be reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting would also review the measures undertaken for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the Banks. The review will focus on reservation, backlog vacancies and action taken to fill up the same and the functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism including meetings with Welfare Associations, appointment of Chief Liaison Officers (CLOs), constitution of Grievance Redressal Cell etc.