Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release assessment report of States/UTs based on implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP 2020) tomorrow in presence of Commerce & Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs will release the assessment report of States/UTs under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020 in the august presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles on Thursday, 30th June 2022 in New Delhi.

BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as Access to Information, Single Window System, Labour, Environment, Sectoral Reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business.

Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 Reforms were identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), since 2014, has been releasing Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country. So far 4 editions of the assessment of States/UTs have been released, and the latest edition is for 2020 assessment.

DPIIT has undertaken a feedback-based exercise wherein feedback was taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms carried out by the States and UTs. The assessment of States and UTs is based on the feedback obtained from the actual users of respective States/UTs.

DPIIT is the institutional anchor for the Ease of Doing Business program. It has brought in a cohesive approach by breaking the silos and working in collaboration with Governments of States and Union Territories (UTs) to improve their business regulatory environment.