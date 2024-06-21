National

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget Consultation on Agriculture Sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a Pre-Budget Consultation today in New Delhi with representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists ahead of the upcoming General Budget for 2024–25. The discussions aimed to gather insights and inputs to shape policies relevant to the agricultural sector in the forthcoming budget.

