Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Pre-Budget consultation with Finance Ministers of States

New Delhi : The Union Finance Minister held the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (with Legislature) here today. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State (Finance), Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Finance Ministers, Ministers and Senior Officers from the States/Union Territories and the Union Government.

The Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, welcomed all the participants to the meeting and informed the importance of this particular consultation for the ensuing Budget.

Most of the participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States/Union Territories by enhancing borrowing limits, providing two advanced devolution installments and through Special Assistance for capital expenditure. The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech. Union Finance Minister thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions towards Budget 2023-24 and assured to examine each of the proposals.