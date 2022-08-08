Finance department releases Rs7.1 crore for Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Scienes: Harpal Singh Cheema

New Delhi : The Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister on Monday said that the Finance Department has released Rs. 71 crore for Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute Of Medical Sciences, Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur to ensure that the work on this ambitious project to be completed in a time bound manner.

In a press communiqué issued here, Harpal Singh Cheema said that Punjab Government under leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to complete the work on this medical college by March 31, 2023. He said that Finance Department has also given approval to the creation of 1020 posts for this institute and academic session would commence from April 1 next year. He said that this college with MBBS seats would emerge as a hub of medical education in the entire region.

Giving a brief account of the grants released for this upcoming medical college, Cheema said that an amount of Rs. 49.98 crore has been released to the institute for the construction of boys’ and girls’ hostel, and Rs. 21.19 has been released for the extension of existing Civil Hospital, Sangrur and construction of additional floor in Civil Hospital.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib to come up over an area of 25 acres with an estimated cost of nearly Rs.345.00 crores. The Civil Hospital, Sangrur will also be attached with the medical college.