Punjab : State level function to mark Rakhar Puniya Festival at Baba Bakala on August 12

New Delhi : The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to organise state level function to mark Rakhar Puniya festival at Baba Bakala, Amritsar on August 12.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Bhagwant Mann will preside over the state level functions to be held at Baba Bakala. The festival of “Rakhar Punya’ is celebrated every year at Baba Bakala,

Amritsar with full enthusiasm and religious gaiety. This year the state Government has decided to organise a state level function to celebrate this festival on August 12, added the spokesperson.