Final Result of Civil Services Examination, 2020

New Delhi : Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:
- Indian Administrative Service;
- Indian Foreign Service;
(iii) Indian Police Service; and
(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
- A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per following break-up:
|GENERAL
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|TOTAL
|263
(incl.
07 PwBD-1,
04 PwBD-2,
07 PwBD-3 &
03 PwBD-5)
|86
(incl.
Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2,
Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5)
|229
(incl.
Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2,
03 PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5)
|122
(incl.
Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2,
Nil PwBD-3 &
Nil PwBD-5)
|61
(incl.
Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5)
|761
(incl.
07 PwBD-1, 04 PwBD-2,
10 PwBD-3 & 04 PwBD-5)
- In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2020, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:
|GENERAL
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|TOTAL
|75
|14
|55
|05
|01
|150
- Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions containedin the Rules for the Examination.The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:
|SERVICES
|GEN
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|I.A.S.
|72
|18
|49
|28
|13
|180
|I.F.S.
|15
|03
|10
|05
|03
|036
|I.P.S.
|80
|20
|55
|30
|15
|200
|Central Services Group ‘A’
|118
|34
|84
|43
|23
|302
|Group ‘B’ Services
|53
|11
|31
|16
|07
|118
|Total
|338
|86
|229
|122
|61
|836*
*includes 25 PwBD vacancies(07PwBD-1, 04PwBD-2, 10PwBD-3 &04PwBD-5)
- The candidature of 151recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional:
|0102956
|0105483
|0105708
|0107696
|0305306
|0325555
|0328962
|0332147
|0334460
|0403743
|0411260
|0415490
|0506355
|0506360
|0506978
|0509213
|0514658
|0624780
|0802436
|0802626
|0815700
|0816069
|0816548
|0818472
|0820459
|0822444
|0822521
|0823638
|0828578
|0830131
|0830571
|0835238
|0836048
|0836171
|0838112
|0840542
|0841098
|0841269
|0843833
|0844429
|0846597
|0848519
|0850825
|0852793
|0854939
|0860418
|0860685
|0865210
|0865256
|0867729
|0868228
|0868529
|0870845
|1000122
|1008311
|1014635
|1016792
|1019374
|1021889
|1038871
|1040781
|1135302
|1138727
|1205797
|1206220
|1210783
|1210900
|1218104
|1218171
|1303696
|1304344
|1304372
|1313463
|1313822
|1414831
|1415801
|1503199
|1547265
|1701035
|1906413
|1908229
|2000344
|2108090
|2602992
|2623809
|2631466
|3403664
|3410820
|3500115
|3500134
|3507896
|3800621
|3801725
|3802596
|3802840
|3803145
|3808062
|3809863
|3900259
|4002490
|4006781
|4106691
|4108785
|4122638
|4200379
|4911682
|5108526
|5415192
|5602126
|5602292
|5603048
|5603118
|5603865
|5808046
|5812279
|5918612
|6001651
|6123623
|6201328
|6300774
|6301955
|6305264
|6308478
|6314486
|6315686
|6400922
|6409002
|6601355
|6605612
|6607449
|6610658
|6611219
|6614699
|6618708
|6619296
|6619770
|6622078
|6625756
|6626680
|6628545
|6628638
|6628654
|6701206
|6701617
|6701988
|6703160
|6705505
|6809925
|6906232
|7000668
|7203017
.6. The result of Civil Services Examination, 2020 shall be subject to the outcome of Writ Petition(s) (C) No.5153/2020 & 7351/2020 pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.
- UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.