Final Result of Civil Services Examination, 2020

New Delhi : Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service;

(iii) Indian Police Service; and

(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per following break-up:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 263 (incl. 07 PwBD-1, 04 PwBD-2, 07 PwBD-3 & 03 PwBD-5) 86 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5) 229 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5) 122 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5) 61 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5) 761 (incl. 07 PwBD-1, 04 PwBD-2, 10 PwBD-3 & 04 PwBD-5)

In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2020, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 75 14 55 05 01 150

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions containedin the Rules for the Examination.The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:

SERVICES GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total I.A.S. 72 18 49 28 13 180 I.F.S. 15 03 10 05 03 036 I.P.S. 80 20 55 30 15 200 Central Services Group ‘A’ 118 34 84 43 23 302 Group ‘B’ Services 53 11 31 16 07 118 Total 338 86 229 122 61 836*

*includes 25 PwBD vacancies(07PwBD-1, 04PwBD-2, 10PwBD-3 &04PwBD-5)

The candidature of 151recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional:

0102956 0105483 0105708 0107696 0305306 0325555 0328962 0332147 0334460 0403743 0411260 0415490 0506355 0506360 0506978 0509213 0514658 0624780 0802436 0802626 0815700 0816069 0816548 0818472 0820459 0822444 0822521 0823638 0828578 0830131 0830571 0835238 0836048 0836171 0838112 0840542 0841098 0841269 0843833 0844429 0846597 0848519 0850825 0852793 0854939 0860418 0860685 0865210 0865256 0867729 0868228 0868529 0870845 1000122 1008311 1014635 1016792 1019374 1021889 1038871 1040781 1135302 1138727 1205797 1206220 1210783 1210900 1218104 1218171 1303696 1304344 1304372 1313463 1313822 1414831 1415801 1503199 1547265 1701035 1906413 1908229 2000344 2108090 2602992 2623809 2631466 3403664 3410820 3500115 3500134 3507896 3800621 3801725 3802596 3802840 3803145 3808062 3809863 3900259 4002490 4006781 4106691 4108785 4122638 4200379 4911682 5108526 5415192 5602126 5602292 5603048 5603118 5603865 5808046 5812279 5918612 6001651 6123623 6201328 6300774 6301955 6305264 6308478 6314486 6315686 6400922 6409002 6601355 6605612 6607449 6610658 6611219 6614699 6618708 6619296 6619770 6622078 6625756 6626680 6628545 6628638 6628654 6701206 6701617 6701988 6703160 6705505 6809925 6906232 7000668 7203017

.6. The result of Civil Services Examination, 2020 shall be subject to the outcome of Writ Petition(s) (C) No.5153/2020 & 7351/2020 pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.