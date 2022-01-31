Final Result of Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021

New Delhi : Based on the result of the written part of the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14.03.2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 17.01.2022 to 20.01.2022, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories are as under:

General SC ST Total 18 03 02 23

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules of the examination and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government, are as under:

