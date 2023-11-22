FIMI Hosts Successful ESG Conclave in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22, 2023: The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) organized the ‘Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Conclave – 2023’ here at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon on Wednesday. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to delve into the critical aspects of implementing ESG practices and navigating challenges in the mineral sector.

The conclave featured insightful discussions, ESG case studies, and future challenges in the context of environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance within the mineral industry.

Gracing the occasion, A.T. Mishra, Dy. Director General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change – during the inaugural address – said, “I appreciate FIMI for leading the charge towards a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible mining industry though this platform.”

Attending the conclave, Arun Misra, ED, Vedanta Ltd. and CEO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, emphasized on the need for sustainable and responsible mining practices and said, “I appreciate FIMI for organising this platform fostering dialogue and propelling the mineral industry towards a future where environmental stewardship and responsible governance are integral to mining endeavours.”

Chairing the technical session at the conclave, Arun Kumar, Regional Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, said, “Commend FIMI for creating this crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share best practices, and collectively address the challenges in implementing sustainable practices in the mineral sector.”

Pankaj Satija, Member, Managing Committee, FIMI and Executive-in-Charge, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel – while sharing his valuable insights at the do – stated, “As a conscious and socially responsible citizen, we all must join hands to work towards mitigating the climate change impact and transition to sustainable development. I believe, this conclave provided a unique platform to navigate challenges and collectively shape the future of responsible mining through integration of ESG practices into the mineral industry.”

Key themes covered during the conclave included strategies for effective ESG implementation, case studies highlighting successful ESG initiatives, and discussions on overcoming challenges faced by the industry in meeting environmental, social, and governance standards.

Dr. N.R. Sahoo, Chief Environment Engineer, State Pollution Control Board, Govt. of Odisha, Prabodh Mohanty, Member, Managing Committee, FIMI and other dignitaries were present at the day-long conclave.