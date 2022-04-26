Filmmaker Jitendra Mishra received the prestigious ‘Pravasi Odia Ratna’ Award

New Delhi: Odisha born, internationally acclaimed filmmaker, promoter and curator Jitendra Mishra has been awarded with the prestigiuos ‘ Pravasi Odia Ratna Award’ by the Pravasi Odia Vikash Samiti, New Delhi for his distinguished contributions towards producing and promoting value based, independent cinema and related activities.

Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti , Govt. of India, Shri Bishweswar Tudu, National Coordinator of Swadeshi Jagran Manch Shri Kashmiri Lal Ji and President of POVS Shri Surya Narayan Mishra along with several other dignitaries were present during the ceremony organised at IIMC hall, New Delhi JNU Campus on Sunday, 24 April. The Jury panel for the award comprised of Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Shri Arijit Pasayat, Dr. Srikant Panigrahi, DG, IISD, Prof. Sukumar Mishra and Shri Satyabhushan.

“I am elated and humbled to receive this prestigious award by the incredible Pravasi Odia Vikash Samiti this year. I would like to show my gratefulness to the eminent Juror, Presenters , each and every member of the organization and the entire Odia community. These kinds of recognitions from our own people work like a booster dose for me to perform better as a professional as well as a human being” said Mr Jitendra on this occasion.

Pravasi Odia Vikas Samiti (POVS) is a not for proﬁt socio-cultural organization in New Delhi that has been connecting the Odia diaspora staying beyond the boundary of Odisha to be tuned with the root and assimilate with the heritage, tradition, culture, literature, history and present day development.

Born in Titlagarh, Odisha, Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers and promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative methods of Film Production, Distribution and Promotion’ at international level. Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 110 films in different categories and various capacities all together. Many of them have got worldwide acclamation and recognition. The Last Color, Burried Seeds, Desires of the Heart and Human Oak are few recent films among others.

Awarded with several national and international awards , Jitendra has been the festival director of the unique film festival and forum SIFFCY-an initiative of India’s leading development organization Smile Foundation. Currently Jitendra is the elected president of one world’s largest and oldest global network of media professionals CIFEJ that was formed under the auspices of UNESCO in 1955, Jitendra has been representing SIFFCY at CIFEJ since beginning. Jitendra has also been a member of Cannes producers network and already been invited as Jury to more than 40 different international film festivals and forums as of now.