Fifth Training Programme by India for Myanmar’s Power Sector Professionals Takes off



NTPC Ltd., India’s largest power generation company, is conducting five training programmes for power sector professionals from Myanmar. These programmes are being conducted under the India-Myanmar Government to Government framework for cooperation in the Power Sector, as part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, the leading capacity building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.



Out of the five programmes, four have been completed. All four of them received a very good response from the power sector professionals of Myanmar. The four programmes have been on Smart Grids; Cross Border Energy Trading; Electric Vehicles, Batteries and Charging Stations; and Microgrids. The first two were conducted in March – April 2023 and the latter two in June 2023.



The last of these five programmes, on “Solar Energy & Photovoltaic (PV) System,” began today, June 19, 2023, with the inaugural function at the SCOPE Convention Centre in New Delhi. Scheduled to conclude on June 23, 2023, the programme aims to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge on Solar PV Projects, including technical components, economics, cost-benefit analysis, policy frameworks, project design, implementation, and associated challenges.







The inaugural function was graced by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vinay Kumar; Director, Finance, NTPC Ltd., J. Srinivasan; Director, Development Partnership Administration, Ministry of External Affairs, A. Bhattacharyya; Director, NTPC School of Business, Dr. Rajeshwari Narendran; Head, International Business Development, NTPC, Dr. J S Chandok; and Under Secretary (Myanmar), Ministry of External Affairs, H. Sagar. They addressed the twenty participants, including eleven female participants, emphasizing the significance of the training program in fostering collaboration and enhancing skills in the power sector.



The collaboration between India and Myanmar under the ITEC Programme shows the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral relations and promote knowledge exchange in the power sector.



The training programmes conducted by NTPC under the auspices of the ITEC demonstrate the company’s dedication to sharing expertise and best practices to promote sustainable and clean energy solutions.



