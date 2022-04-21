FICCI mission coincides with visit of FM Nirmala Sitharaman to the United States

New Delhi : An industry delegation led by Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI will be visiting San Francisco, USA on 25th and 26th April 2022. This delegation coincides with the visit of Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Finance Minister of India who is on an official visit to USA to attend the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

On the sidelines of the Fund-Bank meetings, FICCI, along with USISPF, will be organising a business roundtable on the theme ‘Investing in India’s Digital Revolution’. Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Finance Minister will be the Chief Guest at this Roundtable and will address participants from the technology, IT, digital applications sectors. The roundtable will also see participation from leading technology sector investors from the US.

Commenting on the upcoming FICCI delegation to the US, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI said, “India’s economic relationship with the US is multifaceted and evolving at a fast pace. The Finance Minister’s visit will give us an opportunity to showcase broad-based reforms initiated by the government leading to a plethora of opportunities for businesses in both countries.”

India is on the cusp of a digital revolution powered by increasing broadband & internet penetration, exponential data uptake, and the government’s focus on digitisation. In the Union Budget 2022-23 presented earlier this year, FM Nirmala Sitharaman made a number of announcements highlighting digital transformation as a key theme.

“We will engage with business leaders in the United States and highlight India’s digital transformation in areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Fintech, Education and Skilling. FICCI is committed to working closely with its partners to help achieve the government’s vision of increasing the share of the digital economy to US$1 trillion,” added Mr Panda.

Besides the roundtable on India’s Digital Revolution, members of the FICCI delegation will also participate in other engagements including visits to Applied Materials, Bloom Energy and Stanford University, where Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Finance Minister will be addressing industry leaders and students.