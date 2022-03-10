Farmers across the country are taking benefit of Pusa Krishi Mela

New Delhi: On the second day of the Krishi Vigyan Mela organized by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, thousands of farmers from all over the country took benefit of the Mela. The main theme of the fair is “Self-reliant farmer with technical knowledge”. About 12000 farmers from across the country participated and more than 1100 quintals of Pusa seeds were purchased by the farmers. There were 4 technical sessions on the second day of the fair. In four technical sessions, farmers were informed about Smart agriculture; Natural Farming; Hydroponic and Aeroponic Agriculture for High Productivity; and Agriculture exports for prosperity.

Seeds of three varieties of Basmati rice; Pusa Basmati 1847, Pusa Basmati 1885, Pusa Basmati 1886 are also being distributed to the farmers in the fair so that they can produce seeds of these new varieties themselves. Farmers showed interest in Live demonstration of new crop varieties, demonstration of protected cultivation of vegetables, flowers and in the exhibition and sale of agricultural implements developed by the institutions and private companies. Farmers were quite happy with the sale of improved varieties of seeds and saplings. Apart from this, display and sale of agricultural products and agrochemicals, display and sale of products developed by innovative farmers also attracted the crowd.

More than 100 ICAR Institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other institutes are showcasing advanced technologies through 225 stalls. On the first day, 12000-15000 farmers from different regions of the country participated in mela and learned about varieties and technologies developed by various divisions of New Delhi, as well as availed live exhibition, different agricultural models and farmer advisory services.

The major attractions of the fair are: Smart/Digital Agriculture, Agri Startups and Farmer Producer Organization (FPO), Organic and Natural Farming, Protected Farming/Hydroponic/Aeroponic/Vertical Farming, Advisory for promotion of Export of Agricultural Products. The fair is showcasing new varieties developed by the institute, while other innovative technologies of IARI, such as the solar powered ‘Pusa-Farm Sun Fridge; Pusa Decomposer, Pusa Complete Bio-Fertilizer (unique liquid formulation providing Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium).

On the second day of the Mela, the first session was on “Digital Smart Agriculture” which was presided over by Deputy Director General (Natural Resource Management) ICAR. Dr. S. K. Chaudhary. In this session, Mr. Ashish Jangale, (Chairman, Precision Farming, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.) gave a talk on “Automation and Artificial Intelligence for Smart Agriculture”. Mr. Abhishek Burman (CEO, General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.) spoke on “Drone technology for better crop health” and Ms. Rashi Verma (Agsmartik Pvt. Ltd.) shared detailed information on the topic “IOTs for Smart Irrigation”.

The second session was on “Protected, Vertical, Hydroponic and Aeroponic Agriculture for High Productivity and Income” which was presided over by DDG (Horticulture Science), ICAR,Dr. A.K. Singh. In this session Padmashree Dr. Brahma Singh, former OSD (Horticulture), Rashtrapati Bhavan and Dr. Pitam Chandra, Ex. Director General (Engineering), ICAR, also participated. In this session, Shri Shivendra Singh (CEO, Barton & Breeze, Gurugram) discussed “Vertical Hydroponic Farming”. Along with this, two progressive farmers Mr. Gaurav Kumar and Mr. Ankit Sharma shared their experience on “Protected Farming Enterprises and Business Model of Hydroponics Farming”.

The third session was on “Promotion of Agriculture Exports for Prosperity” which was presided over by Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Director, APEDA. In this session, Mr. Nadeem Siddiqui (Exporter, Amroha, Uttar Pradesh) talked on the topic “Export of Mango: Opportunities and Challenges” and Mr. Vipin Gupta (Chairman, Alpha Milk Foods, Karnal) gave his insights on “Tapping the potential of dairy exports from India”.Shri Vinod Kaul (Executive Director, All India Rice Exporters Association) shared information on the topic “Prospects in Export of Basmati Rice from India” and Dr. Ritesh Sharma (Basmati Export Development Foundation) discussed “Challenges and Prospects in Basmati Export”.

The fourth session was on “Organic and Natural Farming” which was chaired by Additional Commissioner (Agriculture Extension & INM), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr. Y.R. Meena. In this session, Mr. Ashok Kumar Yadav (Former Director, National Center for Organic Farming, Ghaziabad) shared his experience on ‘Certification of Organic Farming through Participatory Guarantee System (PGS)’ and Dr. Riba Abraham (Assistant General Manager, Organic Products, APEDA, New Delhi) discussed ‘Third Party Certification in Organic Farming’. In this session, Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, Progressive Farmer, Bulandshahr (UP) and Shri Shyam Bihari Gupta, Progressive Farmer, Jhansi, (U.P.) shared their experiences with all the farmers and scientists.