Kia Carens receives overwhelming response, crosses 50,000 mark

Chennai : Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, today announced that the bookings for Carens have crossed 50,000 as of today. Notably, the company has attained this milestone in just under two months since its booking opened on January 14, 2022. The vehicle has struck the right chord with modern Indian families across the country, as around 60% of the bookings came from Tier 1 and 2 cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variant has been a popular choice for our customers, as their booking contribution stands at 45%.

The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Carens is balanced, with around 50% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Carens. Furthermore, the demand for the automatic variant of the vehicle also attracted close to 30% of the customers. Last month, the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens amid the semiconductor shortage in just 13 days of its launch, resonating an overwhelming response for the car.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging.”