External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today met with Ueli Maurer, head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland and discussed fintech and digital domains.

The two leaders also exchanged views on global economic challenges. Earlier this month, India and Switzerland held the 11th round of India-Switzerland Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi. During the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations.

Both sides appreciated that the annual bilateral trade had exceeded 30 billion US Dollar and agreed on the importance of diversifying their trade, added the release. Over 330 Swiss companies are present in India in sectors such as engineering, services, precision instruments, chemicals and pharmaceuticals while Indian companies are present in Switzerland in sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and machinery.

The two sides agreed to further cultural and people-to-people relations and looked forward to commemorating 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations next year in a befitting manner.