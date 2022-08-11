Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has proposed a 3-men commission comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis for global peace.

The Mexican President is planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create the commission, made up of three world leaders, including PM Modi, to promote a world truce for a period of five years.

The Mexican President said, the aim of the commission is to present a proposal to stop the wars around the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years.

He said, the move will help governments around the world dedicate themselves to support their peoples, especially the people who are suffering the most from the war and its effects.