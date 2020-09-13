New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha

In his address, EAM conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled. It has been India’s stand for long.

Addressing the conference virtually, EAM also said that the process must respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and promote human rights and democracy. In his address, the EAM stressed that the Intra Afghan talks must ensure the interest of minorities, women, and the vulnerable section of the society.

Highlighting the need to end violence in this strife-torn country the minister highlighted the need to effectively address violence across the country. Underlining the traditional goodwill and rapport India enjoys across sections among the people of Afghanistan, Jaishankar said that the friendship of our peoples is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan. India is one of the largest development partners of Afghanistan, with a commitment of more than US $ 3 billion.

Related

comments