External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met National Cricket team of Nepal,Cricket Association of Nepal officials

Report by Ranjana Niraula. Kathmandu: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with the National Cricket team of Nepal and Cricket Association of Nepal officials today in Kathmandu.

Jaishankar assured them of all possible cooperation in overall development of Nepali cricket. Nepali officials had requested Jaishankar to support construction of a cricket stadium of international standards.

“Congratulated them on qualifying for the T20 World Cup,” Jaishankar wrote on X. “Assured them of India’s support in their preparations. Underlined our commitment to the growth of cricket in Nepal.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a two day visit to Nepal co-chaired 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting along with Foreign Minister of Nepal N P Saud in Kathmandu.