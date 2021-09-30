Extension of the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till 31st Oct, 2021

New Delhi : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories dated 30th March, 2020, 9th June, 2020 , 24th Aug 2020, 27th Dec 2020 ,26 March 2021 and 17 June 2021 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) might be treated to be valid till 30 Sept, 2021.

Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that all of above referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st of Oct, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st of Oct 2021, Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of Oct 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing.