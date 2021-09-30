Over 100+ women footballers across Goa to participate for 5th Edition of Vedanta Women’s league, starting from October’2021

Panjim : The 5th edition of Vedanta Women’s League (VWL) in collaboration with Goa Football Association (GFA), will kick start from 6th October with double-header between FC Goa Vs UC Telaulim at Navelim Ground and Sirvodem SC Vs Compassion FC at Dramapur ground. VWL 2021-22 season will witness the double leg competition between 5 teams for the championship namely- Sirvodem Sports club, Compassion Football Club, United club of Telaulim, Futebol Club YFA and FC Goa. Over 100 + Women footballers across the Goa state will participate for the league playing for 5 participating teams.

Vedanta Women’s football League is one of its kind footballing platform launched by Vedanta in collaboration with Goa Football Association (GFA) to provide opportunities to the aspiring women footballers across the state to further hone up their skills and to support them to excel further in Football. Successful 4 editions of the league have provided platform to over 300+ talented women footballers to showcase their football skills and supported them with much needed opportunity to compete at professional level, helping them to groom further.Top performers from the league such as Karishma Shirvoikar, Michel Castanha are shining at various prestigious national & International footballing platforms.

Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President- Vedanta Sports, welcomed all the participating teams and said “At Vedanta, we believe India has massive potential to excel in the global sporting arena. Our vision at Vedanta Sports is to contribute towards upliftment of Indian youth through our robust grassroots sports development programs. Vedanta Women’s League is one such unique initiative, designed to create a platform for talented women footballers across the country to show their skills and gain exposure to competitive football. I am extremely excited about the upcoming 5th edition of the league, and eagerly looking forward to seeing many more talented women footballers emerging from Goa. Good luck to all the teams, and may the best team win – women’s football is the real winner.”

Mr. Churchill Alemao, President of Goa Football Association said “We are extremely happy to launch this 5th Edition of Vedanta Women’s league in collaboration with Vedanta. We sincerely appreciate Vedanta sports for partnering with us in this unique Footballing initiative that is Vedanta women’s league for five consecutive years, providing much needed platform for the talented women footballers across the Goa. I congratulate all the teams and their respective team managements for the upcoming league.”

Vedanta Sports is contributing to the development of Indian sports through various initiatives such as Sesa Football Academy (SFA) in Goa, Zinc Football Academy in Rajasthan, ESL Dronacharya archery academy in Jharkhand. Sesa Football Academy in Goa has rich legacy of over 21+ years in development of football through grassroot training programs. Over 200+ professional footballers are groomed at SFA through residential academy program and many of them are shining at the prestigious footballing platforms such as Indian National team, elite ISL, I- League etc.