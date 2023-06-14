Extension of last date to receive counter comments on TRAI consultation paper on “Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services”



Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a consultation paper on “Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services” on April 06, 2023. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from the stakeholders was fixed as May 04, 2023 and for counter comments as May 18, 2023. Considering the requests of stakeholders and industry associations, the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments was extended up to June 01, 2023 and June 15, 2023 respectively.



In response to the issues raised in the consultation paper, comments from 64 stakeholders have been received, and these are available on TRAI’s website. Keeping in view the request of Industry Association for extension of time for submission of counter comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written counter comments up to June 22, 2023. No further requests for an extension would be considered.



The counter comments may be sent to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, preferably in electronic form at advmn@trai.gov.in and he may be contacted for any clarification/information at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.



