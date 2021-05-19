Exports of GI certified Gholvad Sapota (chikoo)for Maharashtra to UK begins

New Delhi: In a major boost to exports of Geographical Indication (GI) certified products, a consignment of Dahanu Gholvad Sapota from Palghar district of Maharashtra was today shipped to the United Kingdom.

GI certification of Ghovad Sapota is held by Maharashtra Rajya Chikoo Utpadak Sangh and the fruit is known for its sweet and unique taste. It is believed that the unique taste is derived from calcium rich soil of Gholvad village.

Currently in the Palgahr district, around 5000 hectares of land is under sapota or plantation. Out of 5000 farmers who grow Sapota, 147 farmers are authorized GI users.

The Dahanu Gholvad Sapota, sourced from the authorized GI users, were sorted and graded from the APEDA assisted and registered packhouse facility at M/s Kay Bee Agro International Private Limited, Tapi (Gujarat) and exported by M/s Kay Bee exports.

At present, the demand in the importing countries are mainly from the ethnic population and Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said that export can increase many folds if the mainstream buyers are also targeted as Sapota can be grown throughout the year unlike other fruits.

APEDA has been thrust on promotion of exports of GI products. GI products with its uniqueness, intrinsic value and practically no competition from outsiders, offers good potential for export.

Sapota is grown in many states- Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka is known to be the highest grower of the fruit, followed by Maharashtra. It can be used in fruit salads, blended into milk or yogurt, as a smoothie or processed to make a jam out of it.

Earlier this month, a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne of GI certified Banganapalli & Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna & Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh was exported to South Korea.

The mangoes were treated, cleaned & shipped from the APEDA supported packhouse & vapor heat treatment facilities at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and exported by IFFCO Kisan SEZ (IKSEZ)

This was the first export consignment sent by IKSEZ, which is a subsidiary of IFFCO, a multi-state cooperative with a membership of 36,000 societies. There is possibility of more exports of mangoes to South Korea this season. IFFCO Kisan SEZ has an agreement with Meejaim, South Korea for supplying 66 MTs of mango this season. Andhra Pradesh horticulture department also collaborated in this endeavour.

APEDA promotes exports of agricultural & processed food products by providing assistance to the exporters under various components of its scheme such as Infrastructure Development, Quality Development and Market Development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international Buyer Seller Meets (BSM), Virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural & processed food products.

Apart from this the Department of Commerce (DOC) also support exports through various schemes like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), Market Access Initiative (MAI) etc.