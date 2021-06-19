Expert Group on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages to give early report

New Delhi: The Central Government has constituted an Expert Group under the Chairmanship of Professor Ajit Mishra, a renowned economist, to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages to the Government. The tenure of the Expert Group is three years. It has come to the notice that certain section of the Press and some of the stakeholders have opined this as an attempt to delay the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages by the Government.

​This is clarified that Government does not have any such intention and the Expert Group will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible. The tenure of the Expert Group has been kept as three years so that even after the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages, Government may seek technical inputs/advice from the Expert Group on subjects related to Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages, as and when required. First meeting of this Group was held on 14th June, 2021 and second meeting is scheduled for 29th June, 2021.