Evos Buildcon launches new Dream Holiday Homes project ‘SEAROSES’ in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Evos Buildcon, one of the leading property and real estate developer of Odisha with decades of expertise, has announced that it will add a new dream holiday homes project named ‘SEAROSES’ in Puri sea beach. It will offerPremium Sea facing luxurious 1BHK and studio apartment. The project is situated in a sought after location near Puri Sea Beach and is in very close proximity to Lord Jagannath Temple.

SEAROSES ofEvos Buildcon, with its strategic location, will enjoy excellent connectivity via road and rail and will benefit from infrastructure available near Puri sea beach. The project situated at 10 minutes drive from Lord Jagannath Temple, 15 minutes from Railway Station and 15 minutes away from Puri Bus Stop. The project is at a walkable distance from Puri sea beach and light house and also closer to Samuka Beach.

Statutory Compliance and Approvals:

The “SEAROSES” project is duly approved by PKDAvide Regd. No: 329 and ORERA, vide Regd. No: RP/26/2021/00530. The project is also approved by SBI and all leading nationalised and private banks.

Offer and promotions

The project “SEA ROSES”have 249 units of 1 BHK and Studio Apartments and also house to many amenities like Community Hall, Swimming Pool, Gym, Spa, Open Cafeteria, etc.As a launching offer, customer can get 5 GM Gold Coin on booking of a flat during 18thOct to25thOct, 2021. The Evos Buildcon also offers exciting flash sale offers and promotions. The promoter also offer Rs.300persqft discount on MRP for early comers.

Founder-Managing Directors’ Voice:

Mr Kalinga Keshari Rath, Founder, Evos Buildcon stated, “At Evos Buildcon, we are extremely delighted and happy to add significant new project in sacred city of the country and home of Lord Jagannath Puri. We will seek to ensure this project will deliver an outstanding lifestyle to its customers. Our new project “SEAROSES”will provide an excellent opportunity to customers and investors to stay nearer to adobe of almighty Lord Jagannath. Investors can make money by renting the property and can create endless moments of life with family and friends. Residents of this project will have fantastic weekends and do activities with family.”

An IIM-Bangalore Alumni,Mr K.K. Rath said that, “Our Vision” is to become the top-ratedreal-estate company in the country and to make a positive difference to 5,000 happy customers. Our long-term goal is to be the most loved company in the country.Keeping the customer in the centre of our work, our company is built on the pillars of Reliability, Quality and Continuous Up-gradation as our core values. Mr. Rath, also believes that “Happy Customers are the future, without happy customers, there is no future”.

Brand Ethos:

Evos Buildcon is ‘Spreading Love’ and we are very much committed to fulfil it”.Evos committed to fulfil all promises starting from timely handover the flats, all amenities as promised, quality of construction, society formation etc. Another major highlight of Evos is company delighted to celebrate all the festivals with all residents of completed projects. Evos also promising to give first preference in employment to residents.

Evos uses best quality construction material along with the ultra modern technology ensures the sustainability of structures for over decades. In addition to these numerous facilities, the project “SEA ROSES” would also facilitate residents with round the clock efficient power, water supply and 24-hrs security. As the environmental issues are being considered globally, Evos Buildcon has also initiated attempts to make the project environment friendly.