Ethanol is stored at multiple locations including refineries, terminals and suppliers’ own premises in accordance with blending requirements. Presently, adequate arrangements exist for storage as per current needs.

OMCs have achieved average 10% ethanol blending in petrol during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2021-22. Ethanol storage capacity at various locations in the country is being augmented on ongoing basis, to satisfy requirements arising out of increase in blending to 20%.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.